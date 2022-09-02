There are many things school principal Elizabeth Ovens would put in the school 'pool room'. One that stands out is a hands-on approach to making learning fun.
A focus on teaching through student engagement has been a significant driver for the primary school leader, who has steered several Catholic primary schools in St George and Sutherland Shire for the past 44 years.
Her latest venture is inspiring pupils at the school where she will wrap up her educational career in 2022.
Under her leadership at St Aloysius Primary School Cronulla, pupils nabbed two awards for their skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
Year 5 and 6 classes won the STEM MAD (Making a Difference) competition, including 'best application of mathematics in context in a primary school' for their recent environmental project.
Alongside industry professionals including STEM teacher David Bugden, pupils developed sensors that captured and recorded climate data from Cronulla golf course and playing fields.
Together they studied recycled water, created solutions to efficiently and sustainably use water and developed an app that observes metric pressure.
Five pupils - Kate Middlemiss, Isla Whitford, Patrick Hughes, Flynn Coady and Joshua Owens will accept their award in Melbourne. Their project will also be showcased at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre.
Mrs Ovens said the skills involved were "tremendous".
"They're very clever kids," she said. "We've been working on it for a number of years. Each year we come up with a different aspect or element. This year it was all about re-channeling water and using moisture sensors."
Pupils collaborated with experts from across the globe as part of the learning experience.
"They were highly engaged and excited," Mrs Ovens said. "Our very strong research shows if girls aren't engaged in STEM by Year 4, they won't take it up. High engagement is how you make learning fun."
It might be among the final 'proud school moment' accolades for the principal, who retires at the end of this year.
Before taking the reins at St Aloysius about seven years ago, Mrs Ovens previously taught at St Catherine's Laboure Gymea, St Joseph's Como, and at Catholic schools in Miranda and Oatley. She most recently did project work in regional and Catholic Schools' head office.
"I still have great passion for what I do - I'm just getting old," the 67-year-old said.
"Running a school is very complex...the burnout is evident...we can't get enough to take up the teaching profession and that's always a bit sad. But it's been great to see the fruits of our labour.
"I'm looking forward to retiring in one way - having a bit more 'me' time and spending time with my six grandchildren, but my heart strings are pulled in another.
"We have a beautiful little school here and I will miss the community connection with the wonderful teachers and parents."
The school parent committee is organising a farewell fundraiser for Mrs Ovens at 6.30pm on October 28 at Rydges Cronulla.
It is raising money for the school and will also give 20 per cent of proceeds to families in Ukraine affected by conflict.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
