A new multipurpose hard court space is the priority in council plans to upgrade Oyster Bay Oval.
Two courts will cater for netball, basketball and unstructured forms of active use, as well as providing a hard-standing area for organised events.
Sutherland Shire Council has set aside $80,000 for the project, but the works are on hold pending the outcome of public consultation on a draft masterplan for the oval.
The draft masterplan will be considered by councillors at meetings this month before going on public exhibition for 28 days.
Proposed short term works include the multi-sport courts and a western perimeter path.
Medium term works include a multi-purpose clubhouse and community building on elevated land, a revamp of the playground and passive recreation space to the west.
Long term works will include the regrading and the enlargement of the sports field, creek improvement works, oval perimeter path, a passive recreation space to the east and additional on street parking with a shared path.
A staff report said the council had over past decades sought to acquire a series of properties fronting Como Road that would ultimately form part of the reserve land.
"The recent acquisition of the final two properties presents an ideal opportunity to consider the long term future of this reserve," the report said.
The masterplan will be implemented over many years, depending on funding being allocated/
"The reserve land was once largely tidally influenced and by 1970 it was elevated and took the form it is presently known for.
"The sports field area is flat and does not drain well due to the high water table and despite the presence of the open water channel to the south of the field.
"The land near the Oyster Bay shoreline is affected by salinity, and the former netball courts and cricket practice nets have been impacted by this situation.
"The site is also a key corridor for overland flood water. Parts of the reserve nearby Como Road also poorly drain.
"Following ongoing requests from the community for a hard court facility, council has assigned capital budget funds to complete these works.
"To ensure the hard court facility is correctly positioned with due consideration of long term needs of the land, Council initiated a Masterplan for the reserve in late 2021."
Preliminary consultation on the draft masterplan resulted in 306 survey responses.
Ninety-two per cent of respondents indicated they would feel 'very happy' or 'happy' about Council proposing improvements for Oyster Bay Oval.
"There was a mixed response of support relating to the provision youth recreation facilities such as bike jumps and skate facilities," the report said.
"The most popular suggestions for improvement opportunities at Oyster Bay Oval include improve the condition of the sport fields, change rooms, toilets and associated amenities, water bubblers and barbeques, seating, multi-sport court and open space for passive recreation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
