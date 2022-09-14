Oh how sweet the sound was after a pandemic pause.
Six primary schools enjoyed meeting once again in group performance, and what a melodic way to mark the return of a stage showcase.
This week Carlton Public School was loud and proud. With an array of musical instruments in hand, pupils from six primary schools united in musical note, and shine they did.
It was all for the 'Big Band Tour', where more than 90 young and talented musicians in Year 4-6 combined as an ensemble.
This was thanks to a successful $10,000 Minister's Arts Recovery grant, designed to revive arts programs after COVID-19 put the brakes on extra-curricular programs.
Following a combined schools' band camp, which included Woolooware, Sylvania Heights, Jannali East, Caringbah North, Carlton and Kareela public schools, the money secured was used to put on a 'show on the road', with pupils performing concerts at each school across two days.
Many involved were members of Sydney Southeast Symphonic Winds, which performed recently at the Sydney Opera House, but some of the skilled players had only started to learn playing their musical instrument at the beginning of this year.
Band coordinator Adam Robinson and principals hope the tour will also encourage further interest from pupils to join the band programs.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
