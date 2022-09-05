NSW Surf Lifesaving held their Awards of Excellence at Luna Park Grand Ballroom last Saturday and the Bate Bay North Cronulla SLSC were big winners.
Cheered on by their support crew, which included President Geoff Budd and Patron Warren Rennie AOM, the North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club members were honoured to receive four major awards.
The SLSNSW Presidents Medal went to Donna Hargreaves, SLSNSW Coach of the Year to Tom Rampoldi, the SLSNSW Team of the Year was the Female Beach Relay team of Lucy Flanagan and sisters Alex, Emily and Leah Rampoldi and the SLSNSW Youth Athlete of the Year was Lucy Flanagan.
There was an unprecedented number of female lifesaver winners - a clear indication of the positive steps the organisation has taken towards equal opportunity.
"As a not-for-profit organisation we are very proud of our entire membership, but particularly the way our female volunteers continue to stand up and make a difference on our beaches," said Surf Life Saving NSW President, George Shales.
"What a fantastic night to be a lifesaver."
The Surf Sports category awards highlighted the strength of North Cronulla SLSC, with the Coach of the Year, Youth Athlete of the Year and Surf Sports Team of the Year all coming from the Sydney club.
"These girls just have this knowledge and understanding," Coach Tom Rampoldi said of his daughters and Lucy.
"Everyone's a good worker, everyone knows the processes that are required, they're a great group."
