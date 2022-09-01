Georges River hopes to work closely with new Museum of Chinese in Australia

Georges River Council hopes to foster positive working relations with the new Museum of Chinese in Australia (MOCA) after it received a $2.8 million grant from the NSW Government to open a permanent museum in the city.
Last month, Ben Franklin, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, the Arts, and Mark Coure, Minister for Seniors and Multiculturalism, announced the $2.28 million grant to MOCA, for the refurbishment of a heritage building at 744 George Street in Haymarket Sydney.
MOCA helped Georges River Council develop its 'Our Journeys | Our Stories' exhibition from the Hurstville Museum and Gallery earlier this year.
On display from 30 April to 24 July, the exhibition explored the changing face and history of Chinese migration in the Georges River area and was supported by the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations and the NSW Government through Create NSW.
It was well-received by the community attracting over 1,286 visitors and a further 128 visits experiencing the exhibition through the virtual tour.
Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu, in a Notice of Motion put forward at the August 24 council meeting, requested the council to send its congratulations to Museum of Chinese in Australia on securing its $2.8 million grant from the NSW Government.
"This support equates to half of the funds required to refurbish the museum and is a significant boost for the organisation. Importantly, this endorsement of MOCA's work to date and the need for the museum, and also brings them one step closer to opening the doors in early 2023," Cr Liu said.
She also asked that the council continue to foster a positive working relationship with the MOCA, and that the council develop and support programs that highlight diverse migration histories and contemporary stories to reflect the richness of the multicultural community.
She was unanimously supported by the council.
Resident Ye Shen, who has been residing in Georges River area for 22 years, addressed the council in support of Cr Liu's Notice of Motion.
"MOCA is a home for the stories and contributions of Chinese Australians," Ye Shen said.
"With the funding from the NSW government, MOCA will be a space for all Australians to celebrate our strength in diversity," she said.
"The stories and journey of Chinese migrants could go back to 1860 in St George area. Chinese culture plays a significant role in Hurstville and the surrounding areas.
"The Our Journeys | Our Stories' exhibition at the Hurstville Museum and Gallery is a good start for promoting multiculturalism via this visual art in our council area as Australia is a vibrant, multicultural country.
"We are home to the world's oldest continuous cultures, as well as Australians who identify with more than 270 ancestries. It is important that the local council continues to work on this project," she said.
"Council plays an important role to create a harmonious world through promoting respect for diversity, multiculturalism, heritage and history."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
