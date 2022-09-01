St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River hopes to work closely with new Museum of Chinese in Australia

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 1 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:15am
Georges River Council hopes to foster positive working relations with the new Museum of Chinese in Australia (MOCA) after it received a $2.8 million grant from the NSW Government to open a permanent museum in the city.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

