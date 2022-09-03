Bangor Tavern proprietor Adam Micola says weekends, and Sunday in particular, used to be their quietest time.
However, after recent renovations to the beer garden, including the installation of a children's playground, weekends have become the hotel's busiest period.
The upgrade includes a new retractable roof over the beer garden, an "enormous" outdoor TV, new alfresco seating, a pool table and the playground dubbed the Adventure Tower.
Mr Micola said the response had been overwhelming.
"The Tav has long been the cornerstone of the 2234 community, but the renovations have made it more popular than ever with families," he said.
"We are very proud of being an independent, family owned and family focused operation, and these facilities are helping meet the growing demand for family friendly venues in the shire.
"The Tav is now a more inclusive space for patrons young and old accommodating everything from 1st birthdays, christenings, engagement parties & everything in-between.
"The beer garden is also dog friendly so there is no excuse to leave any member of the family at home."
Mr Micola said the tavern had regular events including School Holiday carnivals with free face painting and a jumping castle, Wednesday trivia with a themed night every month and live music features in the beer garden every Friday night.
"Sundays are when the Tav really comes alive - Kids Eat Free with every main meal purchased."
Visit the What's On page on their website: bangortavern.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
