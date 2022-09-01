Kogarah's Storehouse of compassion turns 30

The home of St George battlers, the Kogarah Storehouse celebrates its 30th anniversary this month.
Over the years the Kogarah Storehouse, the not-for-profit outreach mission of the Kogarah Uniting Church, has been providing support in many ways for thousands of people struggling to meet life's challenges.
Kogarah Storehouse was born following the closing of two local churches and the expansion of St George Hospital.
The Uniting Church purchased a disused 100-year-old factory on the corner of Gray and Kensington Streets, Kogarah and opened the Storehouse in 1992.
The funds to buy the property were available when the expanding St George Hospital bought the former Methodist Church building in Kensington Street and the former Congregational Church in Gray street after the churches had amalgamated to become the Uniting Church.
Now, more than 6,000 people a year are helped by the Storehouse's staff and volunteers.
The Storehouse provides over 3,300 free food parcels a year, has provided free Wednesday community lunches, offers payment assistance for electricity, gas, water and Telstra bills for people in need, offers case management and support for victims of domestic violence, and has a No-Interest Loan Scheme, providing Centrelink clients with loans of up to $2,000 for medical expenses and emergency home repairs.
The Kogarah Storehouse's popular Storehouse Charity Market offers at low prices items affordable gifts for people on low incomes.
Until COVID hit, the St George Community Connections Hub was held at the Storehouse on the third Wednesday of the month.
The community hub is a free service which provides information about local community services such as Centrelink, Housing NSW, Homelessness support services, Partners in Recovery and Nurses on Wheels.
While its free weekly lunches and its Community Hub were put on hold due to COVID social restrictions, Kogarah Storehouse general manager Lala Noronha, staff and volunteers have continued to work behind the scenes to support existing and new clients.
Kogarah Storehouse has seen the demand for emergency food parcels rise by about 30 per cent, with volunteers providing 8,640 food parcels in 2021.
"Looking back over the past 30 years it's been an absolute privilege to have helped the tens-of-thousands of people who have visited the centre," Kogarah Storehouse chairman Russell Foxe said.
Summing up the work of Kogarah Storehouse, Mr Foxe quotes a Biblical passage, Malachi 3:10 - "Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse that there may be food in my house."
A thanksgiving service to mark 30 years of Kogarah Storehouse will be held at the Kogarah Uniting Church on Sunday, September 11 at 10am.
On Monday and Tuesday, September 12 and 13, Kogarah Storehouse will host a Charity Market Bazaar, part of a Community Connections Festival, from 10am to 2.30pm, to which everyone is welcome.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
