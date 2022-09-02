Volunteers are needed to house some very cute and smart four-legged friends.
Assistance Dogs Australia is searching for people in St George and Sutherland Shire to look after dogs-in-training across the Christmas holiday period.
Advertisement
The requirements are simple - you must be committed and enjoy companionship.
The organisation provides highly trained dogs to people living with physical disabilities, PTSD, and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
It costs more than $40,000 and takes about two years to train an Assistance Dog, which is provided to the client at no cost.
Assistance Dogs enhance independence, improve social connection, and increase economic participation.
Between eight weeks and about 14 months of age, each Assistance Dog puppy lives with a volunteer puppy educator in their home.
The national training school is at Waterfall .
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.