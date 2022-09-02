St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Volunteers needed for Assistance Dogs Australia

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 2 2022 - 7:00am
Assistance Dogs Australia is looking for volunteers to be carers. Picture supplied

Volunteers are needed to house some very cute and smart four-legged friends.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

