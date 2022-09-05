St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Guan and Crowe represent NSW

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:21am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Crowe won the 2022 Golf Challenge NSW Open. Picture GolfNSW

The St George pair of Harrison Crowe, and rising star Jeffrey Guan will represent NSW golfers in the Australian team at this year's Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand from October 27.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.