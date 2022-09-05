The St George pair of Harrison Crowe, and rising star Jeffrey Guan will represent NSW golfers in the Australian team at this year's Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand from October 27.
Guan is also Australia's sole representative in next week's Junior Presidents Cup,to be played in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In addition to the national team selections, Crowe has also received invitations to play in the Japan Open Golf Championship (October 20 ) in the lead-up to the Asia -Pacific Amateur Titles.
"The players chosen form a powerful group, and we're excited about their prospects on the international stage," said Brad James, Golf Australia's GM - High Performance.
"Several players have made significant strides this year in tournaments, and representing their country with the opportunity to book their ticket to two Majors is another step."
The winner of the Asia Pacific Amateur receives an invitation to The Masters and The Open Championship.
