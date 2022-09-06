Resort inspired living

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
A unique design concept, showcasing sprawling light filled interiors surrounded by lush, manicured gardens and exquisite ocean views across Oak Park.
This property is finished to the highest standards of excellence in both form and function creating the ultimate luxurious coastal lifestyle, located in a highly desirable South Cronulla position.
It enjoys an open plan concept with multiple living areas that flow seamlessly outdoors. There is extensive custom glass throughout and high ceilings to further enhance the light filled interiors.
The sophisticated designer kitchen features premium Miele appliances, Vintec wine fridge and walk in pantry.
Three oversized bedrooms all have custom built wardrobes, master suite with ensuite and the current media/multi-purpose room can be utilised as a fourth bedroom.
Featuring deluxe retreat influenced bathrooms, the master bathroom with freestanding bath.
Entertain in the private undercover terrace, with outdoor kitchen and gas barbecue, that overlooks Oak Park across to the ocean.
Also boasts double car garaging, ducted air-conditioning and vacuum system. Located in close proximity to local cafes, parks, beaches and Cronulla Mall.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
