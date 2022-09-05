St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Cronulla couple's circus love story influenced hit movie The Greatest Showman

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 5 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 9:40pm
A beautiful circus love story, which influenced the hit musical film The Greatest Showman, has come to light with the listing for sale of a waterfront home at Cronulla.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

