A beautiful circus love story, which influenced the hit musical film The Greatest Showman, has come to light with the listing for sale of a waterfront home at Cronulla.
The property, on the edge of Gunnamatta Bay, was owned by Antonius (Tony) and Gertruda (Trudy) van Hoorn, whose romance began in the renowned Circus Renz in Holland in the 1940s.
Advertisement
The couple lived at Cronulla for 50 years, raising four daughters, all of whom entered the modelling industry. The family have had several past and present local businesses.
Following Trudy's death last year at 94, four years after that of her husband, the family have put the property at 18a Dodson Avenue up for sale through Matt Callaghan Property and agent Melissa Hatheier.
"It is not a historical house, but a house full of history and memories," the couple's daughter Yvonne Tozzi said.
A strong memory is of regular visits by director Michael Gracey during the four years he was putting together The Greatest Showman.
Yvonne's daughter Cheyenne Tozzi had been out in New York with Gracey and Baz Lurhmann, who talked about the new circus movie.
When she told them about her grandparents, Gracey was very keen to meet them.
"When he did, he wanted to learn as much as possible about their story and circus life at that time," Yvonne said.
"Their eyes lit up as they talked. They told him stories we had never heard before."
Tony did not live to attend the premiere, but Trudy walked the red carpet with Gracey and Hugh Jackman.
Trudy's story began when she ran away from home to join Circus Renz, which her grandfather opened. Her roles included having flaming tomahawks thrown at her, equestrian acrobatics and, eventually, a star trapeze artist.
Tony, who was in the resistance movement during WWll, was captivated by the young star, but, to woo her, he would have to join the circus, which he did.
He started by cleaning out the animal enclosures by day and playing guitar at night-time shows.
After much training, he joined Trudy on the trapeze. They were the Geranos.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.