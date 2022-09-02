The queue for people wanting to become members stretched for about 100 metres when the St George Sailing Club at Sans Souci reopened on Thursday after a knockdown-rebuild costing nearly $13 million.
Manager John Tsambouniaris said on Friday the club had been "inundated" by people wanting to join.
Advertisement
"We did close to 600 memberships yesterday," he said.
The architecture of the new facility makes full use of its site on the water, with glass walls all around, providing sweeping views over Georges River and Captain Cook Bridge.
Sliding doors open up on to multiple outdoor spaces.
The dining room seats up to 500 people, while a function room can seat 150 comfortably. The room can be divided for two events.
There is also a sports bar without a TAB or Keno. Poker machines are in a separate room.
"First and foremost we are a sailing club and that's what we are here for to promote the sport of sailing and offer a unique dining experience with service to match," Mr Tsambouniaris said,
"We have got sailing starting on Saturday.
"I think we are quite fortunate in that we are duplicating what we do very successfully at Manly, so we are not reinventing the wheel."
St George Sailing Club merged with the Manly 16ft Skiff Club in 2010.
Executive chef is Justin Wong, who was formerly head chef at the Manly club and also worked in hotels across South East Asia.
Mr Wong said the extensive menu featured about 40 items, including children's meals.
"At the end of the day we are a club as well so we have to keep classics like chicken parmigiana, burgers and pastas," he said.
"At the same time we also want to keep up with the trends, keep it modern.
"With my experience in working in hotels all around South East Asia for the last 15 years, I brought back a lot of different ingredients and flavours, and added them to the staples."
Opening hours are Sunday - Wednesday, 10.30am - 10.30pm; Thursday, 10.30am - 11pm; Friday - Saturday, 10.30am - midnight.
Bookings were essential and those on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are limited to members only.
The previous building, which was in a dilapidated state, closed in August 2019.
Advertisement
The rebuilding project was expected to be completed in March 2022, but was delayed by the pandemic.
The expected cost of $12 million also grew by nearly $1 million due to the disruption caused by COVID and other unforeseen factors.
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.