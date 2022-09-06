Therapy benefits recovery Advertising Feature

The dedicated team at Re-centre at Waratah keep up to date with all the latest treatment techniques. Photo supplied.

Since opening its doors in October 2021, Re-centre at Waratah Private Hospital continues to develop a range of mental health services for residents of the region and elsewhere.

Its team of expert psychiatrists and clinicians are now offering rTMS for depression sufferers or to treat other types of mental illnesses.

Resident psychiatrist Dr Yu-Tang Shen explains that there are a few treatments in psychiatry that are easy to tolerate, and rTMS is one of them.

"It is a recently developed treatment that has less side effects than most medications, as well as being effective for treatment-resistant depression, and anxiety disorders," Dr Shen said.

"It is well-utilised in America and gaining more popularity in Australia. The basis of its effect is using magnetics to modulate brain activity, which have been either slowed or dysregulated by mental conditions and return it back to normal functioning."

Dr Shen said rTMS therapy has a range of benefits.

"It can be done without being admitted to hospital and seeing the same treatment team on a regular basis, ranging from three days a week to daily, and up to two to three months," he said.

"Around 50 per cent of people respond to this treatment, and most people tolerate it fairly well, without the risk of systemic side effects."

The Better Access Initiative gives Medicare rebates to help people access mental health professionals and care.

Medicare allows up to 35 sessions as well as an extra 15 in case of a relapse when the initial treatment was deemed beneficial to the patient. Patients can also access rTMS through the CTP and workers compensation's scheme as well as being self-funded.

Accessing rTMS treatment through Re-centre at Waratah requires people to have a referral from their GP or psychiatrist.

Prior to any treatment a full assessment is completed to ensure rTMS is the right treatment. Once determined that rTMS would be beneficial, a second consultation is undertaken which allows for mapping and deciding on the treatment plan.

Re-centre is also offering day programs in Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) for anxiety, mood and depression as well as Substance & Medication Dependence Recovery Day Program and Dialectical Behaviour Therapy-Brief.

To access these programs a referral for an initial consultation with one of Re-centre psychiatrists is required to ensure the program chosen is suitable for the patient's needs.

Re-centre will launch a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) day-program next as well as an Eating Disorder day program.