Get ready for summer in Cronulla

Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This bespoke residence is conveniently positioned in highly desired South Cronulla, offering picturesque water views over Gunnamatta Bay.
Superbly renovated and an oasis for relaxation, this substantial five-bedroom home boasts custom high-end interiors, complemented by an abundance of natural light.
The designer kitchen further accentuates the open plan living and dining space that flows onto your low maintenance yard with sparkling inground pool and cabana.
The star of the show is undoubtedly the swimming pool precinct - ideal for doing laps or just relaxing in on a warm day.
Lounge besides the pool while watching the children having a wonderful time. This is what outdoor entertaining is all about.
The two bathrooms are ideal for guests staying over or for a family.
With multiple living and social spaces, this impressive home is flawlessly suited to entertainers and families alike.
This stunning home is well positioned in an exclusive street surrounded by quality homes.
Cronulla beaches as well as boutique shopping and quality restaurants aren't too far away either in Cronulla.
For more information or to arrange a private inspection contact Suzanne Hibberd on 0414 344 222.
