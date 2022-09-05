Sutherland Shire Football Association has celebrated its first Grand Final weekend for two seasons with a massive weekend of football, playing its 80 Grand Finals on 12 different ovals.
Bonnet Bay FC also celebrated its 40 years of playing football on a weekend where the weather might not have been kind but the association's hard work ensured everyone had their chance to be 2022 champions.
The football finale started with the Sutherland Shire Premier League being decided last weekend with inaugural champions crowned in three divisions.
Sutherland's St Patrick's won the first ever women's title over Gymea - after a long 120 minutes of play, the score was tied at one all, St Pats winning 5-3 in the shoot out.
The Cronulla Seagulls men's team were crowned the 2022 D.velop.R Shire Premier League Men's First Grade Premiers over Como.
In another game that went to extra time after a 2-2 draw, the penalty shootout saw Seagulls goalie Ben Andrews saving three out of the four shots to seal the win.
Bonnet Bay were crowned the 2022 D.velop.R Shire Premier League Men's Reserve Grade Premiers.
It was also a season for records, with the North Caringbah Redbacks having 10 of their 19 competition teams playing in Grand Finals, Seven of the teams were minor premiers, which is their best ever result on the footy field.
The strong Lilli Pilli Football Club won eight premierships followed by the Cronulla Seagulls, Bosco and Kirrawee with seven victories.
The men's blue riband U21A game between Cronulla Seagulls and Lilli Pilli was played at a frantic pace until a penalty saw the Seagulls take the lead in the first half before dominating the second and coming away with a 3-0 victory.
The Sutherland Shire Football Association's bid host a Team Training Base Camp for the FIFA Women's World Cup has been unsuccessful after lighting, field renovation and drainage conditions could not be met at their Harold Denning centre due to financial constraints.
SSFA's Laura Cowell said they were disappointed that the community would miss out on the chance to be involved at this level for such a momentous sporting event.
