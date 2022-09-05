St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire Football Association Grand Final day

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 11:00pm
Sutherland Shire Football Association has celebrated its first Grand Final weekend for two seasons with a massive weekend of football, playing its 80 Grand Finals on 12 different ovals.

