St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Sutherland mum's business The Functional Family wins at the 2022 AusMumpreneur Awards

By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:01am, first published September 4 2022 - 11:22pm
Sharon Collon was inspired to launch her Sutherland business after her three sons were diagnosed with ADHD. She has won awards for her efforts in supporting other families. Picture supplied

When Sharon Collon's three sons and husband were diagnosed with ADHD, she struggled to find support for them.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

