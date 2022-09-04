When Sharon Collon's three sons and husband were diagnosed with ADHD, she struggled to find support for them.
Inspired by their experiences, she decided to create an avenue to not only provide assistance within her home, but to give other families confidence in moving forward with what can often be a daunting condition.
Advertisement
For her ambitious efforts, Mrs Collon has won three gongs at the 2022 AusMumpreneur Awards, held on September 1.
Presented by The Women's Business School, the annual awards celebrate Aussie mums who are achieving outstanding success business excellence, technology, product development, customer service and innovation.
They are designed to recognise the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.
Mrs Collon founded The Functional Family five years ago, and operates from Sutherland. The venture supports parents of children with ADHD by providing handy and practical strategies to help make home environments more fun and functional, and to help parents understand the "ADHD brain".
The Functional Family supports the community through a free supportive private Facebook group that has more than 7000 members, free blog tools, newsletters and podcasts, a flagship six week program called 'ADHD and Families', which includes group coaching, and an online program.
Not only has she studied and researched ADHD, the ambitious mum has come to understand ADHD within her four walls, as all the males in her household live with combined types of the condition.
Mrs Collon won gold for Disabled Business Education, silver for People's Choice - Leadership and silver for People's Choice - Making a Difference (Education).
"To me this is personal. I know how hard it can be," she said. "When my sons were first diagnosed, I often felt unsupported and isolated. We get a lot of negative feedback and it can affect the whole family.
She stressed that the stigma that surrounds ADHD still needs to change.
"We need to support these families that are struggling and treat ADHD for what it is - a neurological difference and support it with compassion," she said.
She hopes to inspire others to do their bit to make a difference.
"Find your niche - you cant be everything to everyone," she said. "But you can be a lot to someone."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.