Lugarno Lions Spring Festival postponed

The famous Lugarno Lions Spring Festival has been postponed until early next year.
The event is the largest carnival in the southern side of Sydney outside of the Royal Easter Show, attracting an estimated 45,000 to 60,000 people a year.
Entertainment includes 200 market stalls, 20 food stalls, three entertainment stages, 300 classic cars, carnival rides, a medieval village, bubble soccer and dog agility demonstrations.
"It is with regret that Lugarno Lions Club announces that the 2022 Spring Festival is unable to go ahead on Sunday, 18 September, due to the condition of Peakhurst Park following the recent heavy rains and the expected forecast for more heavy rains," said Kevin Reid, chairman of the 2022 Spring Festival, Lions Club of Lugarno Inc.
"This decision has been made in collaboration with Georges River Council. Regrettably the ground is not drying out as quickly as we had hoped," Mr Reid said.
"Lugarno Lions recognise the importance of our community sporting fields and does not wish to be the cause of potential damage to the fields.
"Rather than cancel the event, Lugarno Lions is planning to postpone it until early 2023.
"Planning of such an event must coincide with the change of sporting seasons therefore the next expected break should be around the end of March 2023, subject to relevant approvals.
Further details will be available on our website (www.lugarnolions.org.au) as planning proceeds.
"Online applications for stallholders are expected to open in November."
The Lions Spring Festival relocated in 2019 to Peakhurst Park after holding the annual event for the past 39 years at Gannons Park which was being upgraded witha new turf and irrigation system necessitating the move of the festival.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
