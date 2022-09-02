St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lugarno Lions Spring Festival postponed

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lugarno Lions Spring Festival is the largest carnival in the southern side of Sydney outside of the Royal Easter Show, attracting an estimated 45,000 to 60,000 people a year.

The famous Lugarno Lions Spring Festival has been postponed until early next year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.