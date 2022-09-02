St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New 34-space commuter car park follows $18M Como station upgrade

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 2 2022 - 4:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new car park will be on the north-western side of the station near the Como Parade entrance. Picture by Simon Bennett

A second commuter car park, with 34 at-grade spaces, will be built at Como train station.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.