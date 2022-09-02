A second commuter car park, with 34 at-grade spaces, will be built at Como train station.
The car park will be within the rail corridor on the northwest side of the station, near the entrance on Como Parade.
Miranda Eleni Petinos said the site was occupied by the project office and lay down area during the station upgrade project.
"Planning work is underway and subject to planning approval by the end of the year, construction is expected to commence in mid-2023," she said.
The $18 million upgrade, which completed late last year, delivered two new lifts connecting the platform and commuter car park to the underpass along with a new solar glass system that produces up to 58 kWh of clean renewable energy every day.
This project is funded under the state government's Commuter Car Park Program.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
