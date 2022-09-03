Bayside tracking to Net Zero 2050

Bayside Council has launched its Greenhouse Emissions Tracker to track its annual greenhouse gas emissions at the source to help it reach its target of net zero by 2050.
The Greenhouse Emissions Tracker was developed by Resilient Sydney which guides 33 metropolitan councils to prepare for, respond to and recover from physical and social disasters.
Bayside Council is a foundation member of the Resilient Sydney steering committee.
"Last week a Greenhouse Emissions Tracker was launched by Resilient Sydney," Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"This tracker is a data driven tool that captures Bayside's annual greenhouse emissions for gas, electricity, transport and waste.
"The tracker is an internal tool to guide the development of our resilience strategy as we, in consultation with the community, explore the actions needed to reach net zero emissions targets by 2050.
"Our Bayside Resilience Strategy, which will be developed in the coming months, will reference and address each of the areas for improvement identified in the Tracker."
"It describes the reduction to Net Zero pathway to 2050, showing the incremental and cumulative impact of interventions and improvements under 2021 policy settings.
Interventions include things such as reductions from organics, reductions from fuel switching, and reductions from recyclable packaging.
"This pathway will set the priorities for the newly formed Bayside Environment and Resilience team as they develop our broader Environment and Resilience Strategy.
"Our community told us during the development of Bayside 2032 Community Strategic Plan, that the environment, resilience and climate emergency were their highest priority."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
