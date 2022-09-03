St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside tracking to Net Zero 2050

By Jim Gainsford
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
The Bayside Resilience Strategy, which will be developed in the coming months, will reference and address each of the areas for improvement identified in the Greenhouse Emissions Tracker. Picture: John Veage

Bayside Council has launched its Greenhouse Emissions Tracker to track its annual greenhouse gas emissions at the source to help it reach its target of net zero by 2050.

