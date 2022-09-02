Georges River celebrates History Week 2022

Georges River Libraries will be celebrating historical and contemporary stories of the Georges River local government area for NSW History Week 3 - 11 September.
The council has planned a number of events and exhibitions based on this years' theme Hands On History.
These include walking tours, author talks, and workshops on how to research their family history and digitise old photo albums.
The council will host a walking tour of MacMahon Street and Forest Road, Hurstville on September 6 at 11am.
Finding Your Roots: an introduction to family history will be held at Hurstville Library on September 7 from 11am to 12pm.
Whose Been Sleeping in My Bed? An introduction to researching your home will be held on September 7 at the Clive James Library, Kogarah Town Square, 11am to 12pm.
Uncovering Georges River Heroes - the suburban battlers who saved Georges River from over-development will be the topic of a talk by historian Heather Goodall at Hurstville Library from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Kogarah Historical Society will meet at the Kogarah School of Arts on September 8 at 2pm.
A Short History of Lugarno will be the topic of a tlak at Hurstville Library on September 9 from 10.30am to 12pm.
The Georges River Historical Markers launch will be held at Hurstville Library on September 9 from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Penshurst Library celebrates 50 years with a family fun day on September 10 from 11am to 2pm.
A Kogarah History Walking Tour will be held on September 10 from 2pm to 3.30pm, starting at the Clive James Library, Kogarah Town Square.
For more information about the upcoming events visit Council's What's On.
Travelling Exhibition
Council's second We Are Georges River travelling outdoor exhibition will run from September to December.
The 2022 exhibition themes River, Work, Play, Health and People provide a glimpse into the historic moments that define who we are today.
Historic photographs from the Library Local Studies Collection will be on display at key local spots to show the ways Georges River residents have worked, lived, and played over the decades.
Community members can discover the stories behind the photographs by downloading the Connected to Culture app or viewing online.
Locals are also encouraged to share their stories and old photos with the Library Local Studies Collection to broaden the understanding of connections to Georges River.
To find out more about the exhibition, book an event or donate photos, go to the We Are Georges River website
