Georges River Council hosts National Child Protection Week program

Georges River Council will be hosting a variety of events and programs during National Child Protection Week 4 - 10 September to strengthen community awareness of child abuse prevention.
The campaign aims to engage, educate, and empower Australians to understand the complexity of child abuse and neglect, and work together to prevent it.
The theme for this year intends to "shine a light on children growing up safe and supported."
As part of Council's child safe commitment, it is hosting free events and using digital screen displays to engage, educate, and empower the local community.
A ThinkUKnow e-safety event will take place on Thursday 8 September at the Hurstville Civic Theatre at 7.00pm. This session is designed to assist the community to learn more about young people and the online environment, and how you can help them to be safe and responsible users of technology.
ThinkUKnow Australia is an evidence-based education program delivered nationally to prevent online child sexual exploitation. It is a partnership between the Australian Federal Police, Microsoft Australia, Datacom and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The presentation will be delivered by a local law enforcement member and an industry volunteer. The event is pro-technology and addresses topics including self-generated online child sexual exploitation material, online grooming, image-based abuse, sexual extortion, and importantly encourages help seeking behaviour.
Other events will be hosted at Georges River Libraries. They will address protective behaviours at themed Story Time sessions.
Council will also use digital screen displays outlining data from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse (2012-2017) and information on responding to and reporting child protection concerns.
Mayor Nick Katris said it was great to hear local parents have already started to register for the free ThinkUKnow presentation and he encouraged more of the community to register for Council's events.
"Council is committed to putting children first and championing child safety within our community.
"We actively advocate for the rights of children and young people, upholding our commitment as a child safe organisation.
"These events are an important tool for members of the community to educate and empower themselves and local children for a safer future."
According to National Association for Prevention of Child abuse and Neglect (NAPCAN), over 35,000 Australian children were proven to have been abused or neglected last year.
To find out more about these events, visit Georges River Council - What's On (nsw.gov.au)
