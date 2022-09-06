Vital advice for all small businesses Advertising Feature

Employsure said staff can be a business owners' biggest asset as well as their biggest liability. Photo supplied.

Amidst the rising cost of doing business, supply chain issues, chronic labour shortage, low business confidence and trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic, many small businesses are doing it tough.

Workplace relations specialists, Employsure, actively helps more than 31,000 small business owners across Australia and New Zealand stay compliant with their workplace obligations.

Face-2-Face Business Partner Robert Vrdoljak said it is not an easy time to be in business.

"Not only are business owners facing these pressures, they are also trying to stay up to date with Australia's employment relations system, regarded as one of the most complex in the world," he said.

"All in addition to managing staff and ensuring the smooth running of their business.

"It is a lot to be across, which makes it easy to get things wrong, which can have a devastating impact on a business."

Employsure offers their clients a 24/7 advice line and a complete health check of their business to identify blind spots in relation to policies, contracts, and procedures, as well as legal support and financial protection in the event of a claim.

As part of their commitment to supporting local businesses, Employsure is running an exclusive seminar aimed at business owners and employers alike.

"How to Manage Difficult Employees" will be held at Sharks at Kareela from 9.30am - 11.30am on Thursday, September 22.

Last financial year, Employsure answered more than 321,000 calls for help, with just under 65,000 calls relating to employee management highlighting how difficult it is to get things right.

Mr Vrdoljak - who is presenting the event - said while staff can be a business owners' biggest asset, they can also be their biggest liability.