Motorists are reporting two-hour delays getting out of Westfield Miranda car parks amid ongoing traffic problems.
Long queues of vehicles trying to enter the complex continued this afternoon.
One woman posted on Facebook, "We have been stuck 2 hours already. Their emergency number has no one taking calls".
Another posted: "Been stuck at Miranda Westfield car park with kids in the car for just on 2 hours now...Level 3D. Can't get any answers. Does anyone know what's going on? My daughter is losing it?"
Traffic is heavily congested around Westfield Miranda and some motorists have experienced long delays exiting car parks.
The combination of Father's Day shopping, wet weather and junior sport ending last weekend made the shopping and eating centre a very popular destination on Saturday.
Vehicles approaching from the west were queued up on Kingsway as far back as Sylvania Road.
There were also very long queues from other directions.
Inside, few spaces were available in the car parks, causing frustration for motorists and frequent horn tooting.
One shopper said it took her 30 minutes to leave the shopping centre using the Kiora Road exit.
"People were going nuts trying to get out," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
