St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hunt powered victory in final outing

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 5 2022 - 4:17am, first published September 4 2022 - 10:30pm
A happy Jack Bird pushed his way through four Broncos defenders to score the opening try just two tackles after their scrum win. Picture NRL Images

The Dragons season finished on a positive note after the Ben Hunt-inspired squad ended Brisbane's finals hopes with a 22-12 win at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on a wet Saturday night.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

