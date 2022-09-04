The Dragons season finished on a positive note after the Ben Hunt-inspired squad ended Brisbane's finals hopes with a 22-12 win at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on a wet Saturday night.
Dragons skipper Hunt can now start preparing an acceptance speech for the Dally M awards - he was leading the race when the count went behind closed doors after round 12 and his personal form did not falter as the Dragons season stalled.
Hosted during Grand Final week, and named after the game's first superstar Herbert "Dally" Messenger, the Dally M Medal goes to the season's best and fairest.
Hunt is the Dally M favourite and an almost certain selection for the season ending Kangaroo tour given his winning form, utility value and experience.
Hunt produced another game turning 40/20 kick and laid on three of his side's four tries to leave the Broncos finals dream in tatters after sitting inside the top four for much of the season.
Hunt leads the NRL stats with 199 runs to the line, he also kicked six 40/20's but missed the most tackles along the way at 115.
After winger Mathew Feagai sealed his side's win with a brilliant individual try five minutes before full time, it left the Dragons finishing in 10th position with a record of 12 wins and 12 losses - after winning their last three matches.
After sitting in the top four just six weeks ago, Brisbane finished the season in ninth place and outside the final eight for a third consecutive season.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin was a happier man than his Brisbane counterpart saying he thought their performance was outstanding under the circumstances.
"On face value they (Brisbane) were the team that had everything to play for and I thought that when the game was really there to be won in big moments in the second half our guys kept turning up and there was some really nice footy at vital times so it is a nice way to finish.
"I'm filthy that we haven't found a way to play in the play-offs but I'm really proud of the people in our club and confident that we have just got to keep building."
Josh McGuire now leaves for England and Melbourne-bound second-rower Tariq Sims has also played his last game for the Red V.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
