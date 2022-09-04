It wasn't the way it was supposed to end as history was made by the NRLW Dragons at the opening of the new Allianz Stadium on Friday night.
Advertisement
The Roosters put the hammer down in the second half and continued their winning ways to start their season with an impressive 34-6 victory over the Dragons in last year's grand final rematch.
Both sides were locked at 6-6 in the second half before the home side ran away with victory through the class of Raecene McGregor and Sam Bremner to set up the Roosters' biggest win over the Dragons in the NRLW.
The Roosters now lead the head-to-head battle between the two clubs 4-2 and look set to compete in the finals and defend their crown in three weeks time.
The match didn't reach any great heights like the 2021 decider with the visitors starting strong with Dragons rookie Monalisa Soliola having the honour of scoring the first official try at the refurbished venue, which was sold out for the double header occasion.
However, as the game went on the Dragons' attack struggled with the Roosters' up-and-in defence with star fullback Emma Tonegato constantly shut down every time she had the ball.
Roosters coach John Strange said he spoke to his girls at their captain's run saying that they'll probably remember the afternoon for the rest of their life so make sure we are sitting in the sheds after remembering it for all the right reasons.
"We put ourselves under pressure in the first half because we gave the Dragons too much ball. We spoke about how the points would come in the second half and they certainly did," he said.
Chantel Tugaga (neck/shoulder) and Tegan Dymock (shoulder) also picked up injury for the Red V women's team.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward said he was pretty happy with the first half but he thought the game then got away from them.
"There's some stuff there that we probably compromised our values tonight.
"It's not all doom and gloom, we snuck away with it last week and had a short turnaround so there's some good lessons for us.
"We stopped thinking (in attack) and part of that is my messaging so I've got to get back to the drawing board and look at the tape."
Dragons captain Keeley Davis said it was hard to prep after a 5 day turnaround.
"The turnaround wasn't ideal and we prepared as best we could, but we went away from what works for us.
"It was still a special night."
The third placed Dragons now face the fourth placed Broncos at AAMI Park, Melbourne on Saturday afternoon in the second last game of their short season.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.