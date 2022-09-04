Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: History Week and We Are Georges River

This week we celebrate the histories and contemporary stories of Georges River with History Week 3 - 11 September.
This year the theme is Hands on History where we take special time to stop, look at the significant moments of our timeline and acknowledge how far we have come with our multicultural diversity, infrastructure, and the way we live.
As I reflect on old photos and reminisce of times past, I realise how much progress we have made and how proud I am to be the Mayor of Georges River.
To learn and pay homage of our evolution, there are many Council events for all ages to get involved with. Author talks, walking tours, workshops on how to research family history and sessions to learn to digitise old photo albums are just a few.
Coinciding with History Week is the start of Council's We Are Georges River traveling outdoor exhibition that will run from September to December. Iconic photographs from the Library Local Studies Collection depict this years' themes River, Work, Play, Health, and People. These images show the ways we have worked, lived, and played over the decades.
The timeline of our rich history defines the foundations of where we stand today. It is so important to see where we have come from, so we know where we should go to in the future. I encourage you to look at the online list of Council events and get involved as there is something for everyone.
To see the list of events, please go to Council's What's On page on the website.
