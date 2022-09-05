Talented artists with a flair for creativity, now is your time to shine.
Sutherland Shire Council is seeking to highlight the diverse artistic skills of people living with disability, through a new art award and exhibition in Hazelhurst Arts Centre's Broadhurst Gallery.
Advertisement
The ShireABILITY Art Award provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their works to the community, and raises awareness of International Day of People with Disability on December 3.
Sutherland Shire Mayor, Carmelo Pesce said the initiative would support a more inclusive community.
"It's fantastic to see a new ShireABILITY initiative which will allow different opportunities for people with disability to be recognised for their creative talents," he said.
"This award represents council's commitment to promoting and enhancing access, inclusion and celebrating diversity within our community as part of Council's Cultural Strategy and Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
"With these opportunities we can celebrate inclusivity, engage with more people living with disability and harness these connections to explore how we can offer more inclusive practices in the future."
Artists of all ages can enter for free to be in the running for a share in more than $2500 worth of prizes.
The award is open to artists with disability either living, working, learning or participating in community programs in Sutherland Shire to enter up to three original artworks in 2D, 3D or 4D mediums.
Award categories include the Open Award, Highly Commended and Young People's Award.
Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to vote for their favourite work in the People's Choice Award.
The ShireABILITY Art Award is sponsored by Miranda RSL and Southgate.
Entries are open until 5pm, October 31.
Finalists are set to be exhibited at Hazelhurst Arts Centre from November 25 to December 11.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.