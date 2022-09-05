From Monday, September 5, certain at-risk children between the ages of six months and five years, are now eligible to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Children between those ages who are at higher risk of developing severe illness from the virus can come forward for the jab.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) welcomed the Federal Government's decision to make a Moderna vaccine available to young Australian children.
This includes children who are immunocompromised, those with a disability, as well as children who have complex and/or multiple health conditions which increase the risk of COVID-19.
RACGP President Professor Karen Price said it was another positive step forward in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
"This is promising news for Australian families," he said.
"With tens of thousands of new COVID-19 cases emerging every day in communities across Australia, including in children aged six months to five years, it could not come at a better time," she said.
"All COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and effective and will significantly reduce the incidence of people suffering severe effects from the virus, including hospitalisation or worse."
But she warned that practices delivering COVID-19 vaccines needed more assistance.
"It will add another layer of work for practices who have put their hands up to help deliver these vaccines," she said.
"Please be patient and don't all rush forward at once making immediate demands for the vaccine from your usual GP. Given the relatively small size of the cohort to be vaccinated it is likely only a small number of practices will deliver this vaccine.
"Delivering vaccines to children, particularly young children, is more time intensive and complicated compared to adults.
"Clinics will be identified on the Vaccine Clinic Finder."
In terms of children under five who aren't yet eligible, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) will continue to monitor the evidence.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
