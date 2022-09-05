St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available to at-risk young children

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:10am, first published 12:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children aged between six months to five years can come forward for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination if they are in a high risk category. File picture

From Monday, September 5, certain at-risk children between the ages of six months and five years, are now eligible to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.