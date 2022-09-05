Following their win over the Knights in Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, the Sharks will now host a week one Finals Series match at their PointsBet Stadium home ground, kicking off at 7.50pm Saturday night.
The victory in Newcastle saw the Sharks finish in second position on the NRL ladder, with a club record-equalling 18 wins for the season setting up the blockbuster finals match against the third-placed North Queensland Cowboys.
Tickets will be at a premium, which will see the full house sign go up very early at a venue in which they have won nine of their 10 games this season.
A Briton Nikora hat-trick helped the Sharks secure home field advantage with their 38-16 victory seeing them leapfrog the Cowboys into second place.
The Sharks will wait to see the extent of Siosifa Talakai's ankle injury suffered late in the match but they have four players returning.
Another good showing from Lachlan Miller at fullback, which included a try, 198 run metres and 12 tackle breaks will leave coach Fitzgibbon with a difficult decision to make with Will Kennedy in line to return from an ankle injury.
Craig Fitzgibbon said they wanted to sign off the good season with a win.
"We wanted to earn the right to play at home (in the finals). We've done that.
"The most important thing was getting that victory to earn that right, the stakes obviously go right up, the pressure goes right up - we're ready." he said
Sharks leading try scoring star star Ronaldo Mulitalo has extended his contract at the Cronulla club through until the end of the 2025 season.
Mulitalo, who has scored 16 four-pointers in 22 games, said the club had looked after him since he was a young man.
"I'm very excited. I love this place, love the players, love the team, the coaching staff, admin people, all the playing group," Mulitalo said. "I'm happy to be here and can't wait for the next few years."
There are plenty of good Sharks stories from this year, Nicho Hynes leading the NRL field goal and line break assists, and Hooker Blayke Brailey topping the tackle count at 1,020.
Matt Moylan's halves partnership with Hynes is also a key reason the Sharks have had a top-two finish for the first time since 1999 but his 2022 goals included just being fit for selection.
"I have really enjoyed this season and being able to play more," he said.
"You always want to be playing finals, but it was a focus of mine to be available to play and train each week, and to get that enjoyment back into my footy."
