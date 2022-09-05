Bexley photographer's front row view of history

One of Australia's most prolific news photographers of the past 60 years, Bexley's Ramon Williams, is sharing his favourite images and memories for the first time as part of History Week 2022.
September 3-11 marks History Week 2022 with 'Hands on History' the theme.
To celebrate, the 91-year-old Beechwood Aged Care resident, is making public his archives for Australians of all ages to enjoy.
Ramon, continues to draw on the experiences of a career spanning more than half a century with his latest project, a book, telling the incredible story of how a Bexley boy stepped behind a camera lens and into some of our nation's defining moments.
His images capture candid shots from royal tours with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, visits from political leaders and musicians, natural disasters including Cyclone Tracy, political movements such as the Vietnam War protests and celebrations including the opening of the Sydney Opera House and the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Born in Bexley, Ramon trained as a fitter machinist before embracing his love of photography.
He and his wife Dorothy had six children and spent almost nine years in Indonesia as missionaries before returning to Australia in 1967, where he turned his passion for the printed image into a career.
He established Worldwide Photos, working as an independent news photographer to cover major events with images that were shared around the globe.
Ramon fondly recollects moments including photographing the Australian Royal Tour of Prince Charle and Princess Diana.
"Everyone was just so impressed with Diana, and her very demeanour came through - that there was someone that cared for the people. It was that personality, I believe, that really captivated the world," Ramon said.
"I remember at one visit, Princess Diana went to the sandpits and started mingling amongst the children and they realised, here is someone special.
"One little girl put her hands up, the Princess picked her up and held her. The little girl looked as if to say, 'Look who is holding me - a princess!'.
"That was the number one moment in my 50 years of photography."
"Ramon has such an extraordinary story to tell," Catherine Doyle, Allity Group lifestyle services manager,said.
"He is an integral and active part of the Beechwood Aged Care community and to be able to share his photography this History Week, is very special."
Parts of Ramon's work have previously been displayed in the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.
A book about his life and a TV documentary are both in production.
