Bexley's Jeffrey Guan has added to his ever-growing resume with a win in the American Junior Golf Association's Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.
At the same venue where Aussie Cameron Smith blitzed the field to win this year's Players Championship, Guan, from the Australian Golf Club, carded rounds of 67, 69, and 64 to win by four shots from North Carolina's Jackson Koivin.
The three-round total of 16 under also shattered the previous tournament record by an incredible six shots.
The win caps off a remarkable international year for the 18-year-old sensation.
"It's really special," Guan told Jacksonville.com after a nine-birdie, one-bogey round in which seven of his birdies came during a nine-hole stretch.
"This is a PGA Tour course, and I'm pretty proud of myself. I loved it. I wanted to win and I played well."
Guan began the final round tied for the lead but pulled away with four birdies in a row from the 8th.
