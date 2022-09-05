St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bexley junior golfer on top in the US

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 5 2022 - 4:22am, first published 2:30am
Guans win is his second in the United States this year. Picture GolfNSW

Bexley's Jeffrey Guan has added to his ever-growing resume with a win in the American Junior Golf Association's Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.

