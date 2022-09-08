For 'out-of-towners', Geoff and Karen Diefenbach, getting vital cancer treatment is a last resort. But they can't get it close to home.
So when they heard about Bezzina House, they discovered the facility not only provided crucial support, but was a lovely space to connect with other patients.
Bezzina House, situated across from St George Hospital's Cancer Care Centre, provides accommodation for cancer patients who travel to the public hospital at Kogarah for treatment.
Purpose built in 1998, it was designed as a place where people from rural and inter-state areas can comfortably stay during their hospital visits.
The facility is named after builder Michael Bezzina, who invested his time and money to help build the lodge on the corner of Short Street and Gray Street.
It has 15 self-contained rooms, a community area, laundry, outdoor garden area and on-site parking.
Patients can stay from one night to an extended period of several months, depending on their needs.
Bezzina House also provides accommodation for family members of ICU patients who have been airlifted from country NSW.
Specialised treatments at St George Hospital that are not widely available elswhere include lutate therapy (for patients with neuroendocrine cancer), brachytherapy (for patients with prostate and breast cancer), stem cell transplant, radiation therapy, and patients who need a peritonectomy (conditions including appendix and colorectal cancer, and peritoneal mesothelioma).
Mr and Mrs Diefenbach, who live in Wanniassa, south Canberra in the ACT, have stayed at Bezzina House four times.
Diagnosed with prostate cancer for the second time, in 2021, Mr Diefenbach will this year be receiving brachytherapy - a treatment not available closer to home.
"It's the only treatment available to him," Mrs Diefenbach said. "He's had radium treatment but it causes too much scarring. Geoff's a tricky case because he's also got a mechanical heart valve so he gets treatment for that."
She praises Bezzina House staff for support they have received.
"It's been amazing - it feels like a home away from home," Mrs Diefenbach said. "Normally we stay one day but we stayed three days last time, and in November when we return, it will be four days.
"It's fabulous, and in the common area it's nice to talk to other people if they're happy to talk."
Bezzina House Manager, Denise Clancy, says the idea is to help anyone if they have room.
"At the moment we are full with a waitlist, and we have to refer people to private accommodation at times, but the turnover is extremely high," Ms Clancy said.
"Things change every minute of the day - surgeries are cancelled, people get discharged."
She said the house provided a critical service at an affordable fee.
"Everyone is forever grateful. I don't know what we would do if it wasn't here - it would put people off their treatment," she said.
"It's $60 a per night. They get government funding but only in the past few weeks it's become a reasonable rebate.
"It also helps people who are here on their own and used to living in the country. They get to meet others staying here."
Bezzina House is self-funded, and raises revenue from its nightly room cost and donations.
Ms Clancy says 10 of the room need updating.
"The rooms are very well used and we try to maintain and clean them to the best of our ability, but they are just getting a bit old and are in need of a bit of a face lift," she said. "They have mostly original fittings and fixtures.
"House Rules did a renovation in 2017, on three rooms and the common area which helped. But COVID-19 had an impact on income, when some surgeries were limited and visitors were restricted."
Donations are welcomed to keep Bezzina House thriving.
Details: 9113 2555 or here.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
