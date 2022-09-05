St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$28.7 million,13-storey plan for Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:23am
The development planned for 251-275 Bay Street would connect with an existing nine-storey development on the western side of the site.

A petrol station and row of shops on Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands will be demolished to make way for a $28.7 million, 13-storey apartment block, under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

