$28.7 million,13-storey plan for Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands

A petrol station and row of shops on Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands will be demolished to make way for a $28.7 million, 13-storey apartment block, under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.
The development planned for 251-275 Bay Street would connect with an existing nine-storey development on the western side of the site.
Advertisement
The two buildings will be joined through the carpark and podium communal open space area.
The proposal will result in a total of 136 apartments across the whole site, comprising 13 x 1-bedroom apartments, 99 x 2-bedroom apartments and 24 x 3-bedroom apartments.
There will be 12 retail premises on the ground floor across the whole site and 215 car parking spaces in three levels of basement parking.
There would be a communal open space area of 1,217 square-metres, which is equivalent to 31 per cent of the site area.
The Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021 allows for a maximum building height limit of 34-metres for a development on the site.
The proposed development will have a maximum height of 42.875m, representing a 8.875m, 26 per cent variation to the Height of Building development control.
The height variation would allow a better outcome for the adjoining property to the south of the site, according to the Statement of Environmental Effects.
If the building were to be constructed on the site within the complying 34m building height and a complying rear setback of 4.5m to the southern boundary, the development would block sunlight to the southern adjoining property.
The proposal has been designed with a rear setback of 12m, which is greater than that required by the Development Control Plan (4.5m).
"Overall, the design of the proposal is considered to be a better outcome as the height breach allows for more sunlight to the southern neighbour," according to the SEE.
"The bulk and scale of the development is compatible with surrounding existing development and is consistent with the desired future character of the area.
"The proposal will upgrade the existing site by providing a well-designed new building that compliments and contributes to the surrounding local context.
"The proposed development is considered appropriate for the subject site and will not create any adverse bulk or scale impacts and not be responsible for any unreasonable environmental impacts in relation to overshading, loss of privacy, loss of view, noise, or traffic and parking impacts.
"The design of the proposal will positively contribute to the locality of the site," the SEE concluded.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.