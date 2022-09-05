Georges River Council Secures $66,000 Anti-Racism training grant

Georges River Council has secured a $66,000 NSW Government grant to run bystander anti-racism training in the community from September.
The grant will provide seven half-day anti-racism training workshops in-person and online for up to 140 community members of diverse backgrounds in the Georges River local government area.
As part of Georges River Council's Better Together four-year anti-racism campaign, Council has partnered with Advance Diversity Services (ADS) and Western Sydney University's Challenging Racism Project (CRP) team for the project.
Council's website will include a dedicated Better Together webpage to provide access to resources and information that supports the bystander anti-racism training.
The first session on 17 September will be youth specific and hosted in Penshurst.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said, "This is the first project under Council's Better Together program and these sessions will be a way to strengthen and build partnerships and networks in the community."
Advance Diversity Services chief executive officer, Antoinette Chow, said the aim of the training is to build the capacity of individuals, organisations, and communities to prevent, recognise and intervene in racial prejudice and discriminatory behaviour.
"We acknowledge that our community especially those people of colour, have experienced discrimination, marginalisation, exclusion, and silencing," she said.
"We look to principles of diversity, inclusion, and equity to inform the development and delivery of services, our organisational cultures and our partnerships. We support any activities necessary to dismantle action that perpetuates injustice and inequity."
Western Sydney University Pro Vice-Chancellor Research Professor Kevin Dunn said
the three major issues that hold people back from speaking out against the racism they witness are not knowing what action to take, whether they will be safe, and whether the incident was racism.
"Training in bystander action addresses all three obstacles, thus releasing the most powerful anti-racism resource that we have in society - everyday people looking after each other in their local settings".
To learn more or register for the Bystander Anti-Racism Training sessions, visit Georges River Council's Better Together page on the website: https://www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Community/Our-Community/Better-Together
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
