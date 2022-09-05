St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Council Secures $66,000 Anti-Racism training grant

By Jim Gainsford
September 5 2022
140 community members of diverse backgrounds will participate in the anti-racism training workshops.

Georges River Council has secured a $66,000 NSW Government grant to run bystander anti-racism training in the community from September.

