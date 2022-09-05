The Esplanade at North Cronulla could be blocked off until the middle of October.
Temporary fencing was erected when the lifeguard tower was craned out of the reach of big seas in a night-time operation on July 11, and has remained in place since while a new seawall of boulders has been built.
Advertisement
Signs erected by Sutherland Shire Council "thank the public for their patience during the emergency remedial works".
"We still have critical works before we can safely open up this part of the Esplanade," the message continues.
"These critical works include new foundations for the lifeguard tower, reinstating the footway and lifeguard, landscaping and fencing.
"Heavy plant and equipment will continue to access this area.
"It is expected the remaining works will be completed by mid-October 2022."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.