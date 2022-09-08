The saying that if you don't make noise, you can't be heard is ringing true for a group of ambitious parents, whose mission to protect their children from social media access, reaches a promising step.
After strenuous lobbying, meeting with politicians and casually yet passionately spreading the word that Facebook, Instagram and TikTok affects student well-being, the Heads Up Alliance has secured its biggest win yet.
The alliance is a growing parent community that launched an initiative to encourage other families in St George to ban social media on smartphones for their primary school children.
Chipping away at its cause, the parents, whose children attend Our Lady of Fatima Primary School and St Ursula's Kingsgrove, have praised NSW Labor leader Chris Minns for acknowledging their movement.
The Kogarah MP this month announced that if elected, he would take the alliance's idea one step further - restrict mobile phones entirely in public school classrooms from 9am-3pm, to improve learning and social development.
Currently, pupils from Kindergarten to Year 6 are not permitted to have mobile phones in their possession during the school day.
Under the proposed plan, students from Years 7 to 12, would have their phones turned off during school hours and kept off and out of sight until the end of the school day.
He said a Minns Labor Government would also conduct a review into the impact of technology on young people and would develop digital media literacy programs with a focus on online ethical behaviours, data privacy and critical thinking skills.
The planned policy would replicate similar initiatives used in South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia, which restrict the use of mobile phones, smart watches, tablets and headphones, unless students are under the instruction of a staff member.
Mr Minns said there would be exemptions for students with special circumstances. These would include the need to monitor a health condition, or when under the direct instruction of a teacher for educational purposes, such as language translation and communication.
Labor's announcement is based on evidence from schools and follows consultation with parents and organisations including the Heads Up Alliance and the Centre for Digital Wellbeing, which has also been advocating for change.
Educational outcomes in NSW have been declining in the past decade, with NSW ranked 23rd in reading, 31st in maths and 23rd in science compared to other countries in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) rankings.
Mr Minns said limiting phone use in schools would help cut distractions, deal with cyber-bullying and help students catch up academically.
"This will help teachers to teach and students to learn in a focused and supportive environment," he said.
"As a parent of three children myself, I'm worried about the impact of phones and devices on our kids. Our kids are the first generation to be fully immersed in this technology, so we cannot be sure what the impacts will be on their young, developing minds."
Heads Up Alliance member, Dany Elachi, of Bexley, said this latest show of support was a "huge win".
"We've been making a fair bit of noise lately. We've been very heavily involved with this push with Chris, who has been very helpful," Mr Elachi said.
"This idea he's now backing and turning into policy, it's not quite what we're about - our group is trying to encourage parents to delay smartphones for their kids generally. But banning phones is something we've been advocating ourselves in the past few months, separate to our main mission."
Despite many parents agreeing with the alliance's goals, including global parenting expert Steve Biddulph, the idea of delaying phone use doesn't sit well with everyone, Mr Elachi said.
"What we're pushing for is not very popular with parents - it's a bit extreme for most, but for Chris to come on board has been really good," he said.
"What we're trying to do now is use this announcement to see whether the government will match what he said.
"We hope that no matter who is in power next year, that this is something that will be in schools regardless of who wins the election."
Carla Wilshire from the Centre for Digital Wellbeing commended the proposal. She said focusing on digital ethical behaviours was a critical step in the right direction.
"Research suggests that younger individuals may be more vulnerable to potential negative impacts of social media given the emphasis on social connectedness during adolescence," Ms Wilshire said.
"We know that technology and social media can have detrimental impacts on developing minds. [There are] strong correlations between extensive use of technology and increased depression, anxiety and suicidal ideations.
"This demonstrates the need for a focused and supportive policy response. This strategy will encourage students to learn in a supportive and focused classroom environment and to develop a healthy relationship with technology."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
