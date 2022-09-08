Complaint prosecuted against Miranda doctor

A Miranda doctor has been prosecuted by The Health Care Complaints Commission for inappropriate behaviour.
The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard that general practitioner Bassel Abdul Rahman was alleged to have contacted a patient through numerous calls and text messages while working at Miranda Medical Centre in March 2018.
The tribunal heard that the doctor was also alleged to have breached the same patient's confidentiality by disclosing to another person, details of her health and contact details.
It was alleged he breached proper professional boundaries by hugging a female patient during four separate consultations, and inappropriately touched her in a manner that breached doctor/patient guidelines.
It was further alleged that the doctor attended that same patient's workplace for a non-therapeutic purpose, and failed to provide a health care plan.
On September 2, the complaints against Dr Rahman were found to be proven by the tribunal, finding him guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct.
The doctor, who worked at the practice since 2016, has denied all allegations against him.
The tribunal will determine protective orders following a further hearing.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
