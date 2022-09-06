Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Women's Health Week

This week is Women's Health Week - a timely reminder to all women across the Sutherland Shire to make good health their priority. This year Women's Health Week has five themes: "Check me out" encouraging health checks at every age, "Menopause matters" with activities and events surrounding menopause and perimenopause, "Pelvic Power" promoting pelvic floor health, "Mind Health" focussed on mental health, and "Move and Improve" targeting improved physical activity.