Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Women's Health Week

For many of us, COVID has been so front of mind that health checks have often fallen off the radar.
Together we've had COVID, recovered from COVID, been vaccinated, been boosted, and learnt a new lingo of PCR tests and RATs. However, delaying routine check-ups can cause what's initially a minor health concern to develop into a more serious issue.
And it's not just us men who've been delaying their health checks.
A recent national women's health survey found that in the past 12 months one in five women have missed an appointment with their GP because of the pandemic. Cancer screenings have also been impacted.
This week is Women's Health Week - a timely reminder to all women across the Sutherland Shire to make good health their priority. This year Women's Health Week has five themes: "Check me out" encouraging health checks at every age, "Menopause matters" with activities and events surrounding menopause and perimenopause, "Pelvic Power" promoting pelvic floor health, "Mind Health" focussed on mental health, and "Move and Improve" targeting improved physical activity.
Supporting and improving the health of all women and girls is a priority for the NSW Government. NSW Health services include cervical and breast cancer screening, fertility treatments, menopause support and mental health services.
BreastScreen NSW recommends mammograms for women aged 50-74. You can book your free mammogram by calling 13 20 50 or visiting the website. Women aged under 40 who have a family history of breast cancer should talk to their GP.
You can find mental health support and services for women on the NSW Health website. If you need to talk to someone immediately, the Mental Health Line is available 24/7 on 1800 011 511.
Locally, the NSW Government's investment in health includes $88.5 million for state-of-the-art operating theatres and a new MRI facility at Sutherland Hospital, creating around 100 direct jobs. The MRI facility is due to open to patients in 2023 and the operating theatre complex is due to open in 2024.
The 2022-23 NSW Budget includes $80 million to improve affordability of and access to fertility treatments. This investment provides cash rebates of up to $2,000 for around 12,000 women accessing private fertility clinics. There's also $40 million to establish 16 menopause services across NSW to support women manage severe or prolonged symptoms.
There's no better time than now to book an appointment with your healthcare professional. Getting a check-up may be the difference between tackling a minor health issue in the present or battling a major health issue in the future.
