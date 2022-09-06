$14 million Kogarah high-rise plan refused a second time by Planning Panel

An application for a $14 million, 12-storey, 50-unit development proposed for 21 Hogben Street, Kogarah has been refused by the Georges River Local Planning Panel.
The proposal included 10 studio apartments, 29 two-bedroom apartments, 11 three-bedroom apartments, two retail tenancies, parking for 73 cars on five basement levels, and a rooftop communal garden.
The original Development Application was lodged in May, 2020 and refused by the Georges River Local Planning Panel in September, 2021 for reasons including non-compliance with the building separation, balcony sizes, apartment functionality, floor-to-floor heights, the height variation proposed, streetscape impacts, amenity for future and neighbouring residents, not being in keeping with the existing or desired character of the area and excessive bulk and massing.
An amended plan was submitted to the September 1 meeting of the Planning Panel with a recommendation by Georges River Council for refusal.
The Planning Panel found the proposal was unsatisfactory on a number of grounds.
Thes Panel found proposed development would cause adverse impacts upon the built environment with respect to the impact upon the streetscape, and amenity for future occupants and to adjoining properties.
The Panel supported the council's view and refused the DA, saying in its decision:
"The proposed design, mass and form of the building is considered inconsistent with the established and future form of mixed use developments in the precinct.
"It will not be sympathetic with the development in the street and immediate locality. The proposal is considered to establish an undesirable design precedent in the area and is not considered to be in the public interest. "
