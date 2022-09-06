St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$14 million Kogarah high-rise plan refused a second time by Planning Panel

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:52am
An artist's impression of the development proposed for 21 Hogben Street, Kogarah.

An application for a $14 million, 12-storey, 50-unit development proposed for 21 Hogben Street, Kogarah has been refused by the Georges River Local Planning Panel.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Reporter

