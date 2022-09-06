A Cronulla resident, whose wife and her 89-year-old father were trapped for three and a half hours in a Westfield Miranda car park, has called for changes to ensure the situation is never repeated.
Westfield says the number of people attracted to the centre on Saturday for Father's Day shopping and because of the wet weather, rivalled Christmas.
However, management did not flag any changes for the future.
Steve, who preferred to have just his first name used, said he tried to do something about the situation after being called by his wife, who was concerned for her elderly father.
"I called the police, but they said they couldn't help and referred me to the Transport Management Centre," he said.
"I rang that number and they said the traffic lights would be phased to make it easier for vehicles to exit.
"But, the obvious thing that should have been done was to stop more cars entering the car parks when they were already gridlocked.
"I tried to ring the phone numbers listed for Westfield Miranda, but was cut off each time.
"My wife told me bottles of water were being given out, but that creates another problem if people then need to go to the toilet.
"Fortunately, my wife's father came through OK, but he should never have had to face that situation."
Other motorists took to social media to report being stuck for more than two hours.
One woman posted, "We have been stuck 2 hours already. Their emergency number has no one taking calls".
Another posted: "Been stuck at Miranda Westfield car park with kids in the car for just on 2 hours now...Level 3D. Can't get any answers. Does anyone know what's going on? My daughter is losing it?"
A Westfield Miranda spokesperson said in a statement to the Leader, "Saturday was a very busy day in our centre as customers visited for last minute Father's Day shopping and to enjoy time indoors out of the weather".
"Customer visits rivalled Christmas and our retail partners saw the benefit of this," the statement said.
"Our car parks reached capacity by 11am, which resulted in some congestion and delays over a limited period.
"This was not helped by external traffic congestion on Kiora Road and Kingsway.
"We lifted our boom gates to assist with traffic flow and additional team members were on hand to help customers as needed."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
