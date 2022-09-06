St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Time to celebrate success: Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards finalist feature

September 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MC Paul Hancock praises the efforts of the finalists at last year's Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards presentation night.

Finalists in this year's Sutherland Shire Business Awards are getting ready to celebrate the gala presentation night at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters on Wednesday, September 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.