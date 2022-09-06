Police investigating fire at Optus site at Bexley North

Optus is working with police to investigate the cause of a fire at one of its sites at Bexley North in the early hours this morning.
Fire units from Kogarh, Hurstville and Arncliffe were called to a fire at the rear of a commercial premises on the corner of Coveney Street and Stoney Creek Road, Bexley North around 5am this morning.
Advertisement
They found an electrical fire alight in a power transformer.
They were able to extinguish the fire in half-an-hour and ensured that it had not spread to adjoining properties.
Police were called in to control traffic during the incident and NSW Ambulance were also called as a precaution.
"We are working with law enforcement on their investigation of a fire at one of our sites in Bexley, NSW," and Optus spokesperson said.
"We apologise to customers who may be experiencing issues with some of their services as a result of this attack.
"Our networks teams are working around the clock to restore connectivity as soon as possible."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.