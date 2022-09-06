St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police investigating fire at Optus site at Bexley North

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:20am
Optus is working with police to investigate the cause of a fire at one of its sites at Bexley North in the early hours this morning.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

