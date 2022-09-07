Gunnamatta Pavilion vision

Eighty-year-old Gunnamatta Pavilion appears set for a new lease on life, with improved public amenities, a cafe, enhanced hall and flexible hireable spaces opening on to outdoor courtyards.
A new colonnade structure would be built at the front, and this, together with other modern elements, would be "integrated sympathetically" to the building's original features, which would be given added prominence.
Sutherland Shire Council has taken the first step towards achieving the vision, which could take about three years to materialise.
The council engaged an architect with strong experience in similar buildings to provide upgrade options and costs.
The council's services committee has supported a staff recommendation to embrace the most extensive option, costing $13.7 million
Option 4, as it is known, is certain to be adopted when the full council meets this month.
A detailed concept design will then need to be carried out at a cost of $300,000, which can be funded from the 2022-23 budget.
A staff report said this would "require extensive consultation with key stakeholders and the community".
"It will be important for council to have also engaged with a future operator for the kiosk and food and beverage facility during the concept design process," the report said.
"By doing this, council will have a detailed understanding of capital and operating cost considerations and would then be in a position to assign funding in the long-term financial plan, pursue grant funding and obtain development approval."
A community survey was undertaken in April-May this year, with 253 responses.
The top five requested changes were improved public amenities, a cafe, restoring the heritage of the building, use of the amphitheatre and the hireable spaces
The report said, based on the feedback, ideal features would include a food and beverage facility, including indoor space for at least 80 customers, outdoor space for at least 30 customers and a kiosk for takeaway service.
A senior council officer told the Shire Services Committee meeting there had been "very very preliminary discussions" with Cronulla RSL Club, which has had a long association with the pavilion and baths, about food and beverage offerings.
The RSL Club already provides such a service for Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "if there are any hospitality offerings, they need to go to public tender and be very, very transparent".
Cr Pesce said "just because someone has 100 years ago given some money to a building" didn't "give them an exclusive right".
Committee chair Cr Louise Sullivan said the staff report stated the food and beverage operator would be appointed following a public tender process.
Cr Kent Johns voted against the motion supporting Option 4, saying that although it was "positive", the state government should be asked to share the $300,000 design cost.
Cr Johns said government bureaucrats had scuttled the council's previous, similar plan for upgrading the pavilion.
In 2018, the Department of Lands refused to allow an expanded restaurant area and function centre in the pavilion after some residents claimed it would have meant a loss of the community rooms and kitchen, and would have made them have to go through the restaurant operator to book the pavilion's hall. A petition gained hundreds of signatures.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who moved the staff recommendation, said, "We had some hiccups with the state government getting a bit anxious, but that's history and we are going forward to negotiate what is happening down there".
"It's an amazing asset for the whole of the shire," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
