Gunnamatta Pavilion vision

Photos | First step towards major upgrade of 80-year-old Gunnamatta Pavilion

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:27am, first published 1:30am
Eighty-year-old Gunnamatta Pavilion appears set for a new lease on life, with improved public amenities, a cafe, enhanced hall and flexible hireable spaces opening on to outdoor courtyards.

