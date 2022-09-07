St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police warning over theft from cars in Mortdale and Peakhurst

Updated September 7 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:28am
"If your vehicle has been broken into, St George Police would like to hear from you," a police spokesperson said.

St George Police have been made aware of several steal from motor vehicles in Mortdale and Peakhurst areas and has warned residents to check their vehicles.

