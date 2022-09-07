Police warning over theft from cars in Mortdale and Peakhurst

St George Police have been made aware of several steal from motor vehicles in Mortdale and Peakhurst areas and has warned residents to check their vehicles.
"If your vehicle has been broken into, St George Police would like to hear from you," a police spokesperson said.
"Could you also review your CCTV footage and if you locate certain individuals on your property or attempting to get in your vehicles, please contact Hurstville Police Station on 9375 8599 and ask to be transferred through to the Proactive Crime Team. Please quote E90942158."
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages
