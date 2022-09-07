A Caringbah dance academy has won a major award in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Ready Set Dance won 'Champion Business Growth', walking away with the gong after being up against 3500 entries and 42 shortlisted finalists.
Advertisement
The event, which was held on September 3 at The Star Sydney, aims to highlight extraordinary people and acknowledge outstanding Australian small businesses.
For 24 years, the Champion Awards has continued to shine a spotlight on the high standard of excellence seen throughout the small business sector across the nation.
Representatives of Ready Set Dance received an award statuette, certificate and gained national recognition as an industry leader.
"We feel grateful to be recognised," they said. "We appreciate our talented team, our incredible community of studio owners, teachers and dance families."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.