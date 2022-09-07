$11.3 million development application lodged for Arncliffe Precinct

An $11.3 million, ten-storey residential block with 24 apartments will replace two houses at 6-8A Wickham Street, Arncliffe, under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.
The proposl is located in the Arncliffe Precinct which is undergoing change through the development of a number of sites.
Advertisement
The site is bordered by Charles Street to the east and Princes Highway to the west. The immediate locality has a mixture of developments including detached dwellings forming part of the original housing stock, medium to large scale residential development, commercial and industrial uses, hotels and places of public worship.
"Over time, housing stock will be demolished and redeveloped commensurate with the scale of development envisaged for zone," according to the DA's Statement of Environmental Effects.
"The proposed development provides a positive contribution to its locality in terms of its design quality, the internal and external amenity it provides and an increase in housing choice and stock in the area.
"The proposal seeks to replace two detached dwellings which appear to form part of the area's original housing stock with a high quality residential flat building.
The proposed development provides for 23 two-bedroom and one three-bedroom apartments. The SEE points out that this configuration of apartments fails to address the housing diversity requirements of the Bayside Development Control Plan.
But advice from a local real estate agent found there is a current oversupply of one-bedroom apartments in the Arncliffe area.
"In this regard, the additional provision of single bedroom apartments across this development would further exacerbate this already established oversupply," the SEE stated.
The SEE concluded that the proposal provides a built form which is consistent with the desired future character of the Arncliffe Precinct and more specifically, the Cahill Park Neighbourhood sub precinct.
The proposal meets the objective of the Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021, which is to improve the medium term housing supply in the Bayside local government area, the SEE said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.