St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$11.3 million development application lodged for Arncliffe Precinct

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 10-storey development that will replace two houses at 6-8A Wickham Street, Arncliffe, under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.

An $11.3 million, ten-storey residential block with 24 apartments will replace two houses at 6-8A Wickham Street, Arncliffe, under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.