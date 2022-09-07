Spring comes to Rockdale

Spring has arrived at Rockdale Park with a welcome outburst of colour to end the gloom of winter.
Leader photographer Chris Lane visited the park this week to record the change of seasons.
Advertisement
The 3.2 ha park in West Botany Street is one of Rockdale's earliest public parks and is considered unique within the Bayside local government area due to its dense plantings of ornamental conifers and rare tree species.
Rockdale Park used to be referred to as the 'wedding park' as many people used it for their wedding photos.
The park was extensively upgraded by Bayside Council in 2020 with a new , playground and amenities block and a new feature consisting of a 65-metre long sequence of natural-looking shallow pools to create a water garden.
Rockdale Park is not the only venue in Bayside showcasing the arrival of spring.
The new Rockdale Community Garden at Subway Reserve, Rockdale will have its grand opening on Saturday, September 17 at 3pm.
There will be a community planting including an alfalfa sprout session for kids, a craft corner and garden exploring.
And the Bayside Garden Centre at Beach Street, Kogarah has more than 80,000 plants for sale offering everything from seedlings and succulents to annuals and advanced trees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.