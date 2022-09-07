St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Spring comes to Rockdale

By Pictures: Chris Lane
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:04am
Spring has arrived at Rockdale Park with a welcome outburst of colour to end the gloom of winter.

