Wanted man from Wollongong found at Gymea

A man has been charged with an outstanding arrest warrant following inquiries across the Illawarra and Sydney's south.
Late last month, officers attached to Wollongong Police District's Proactive Crime Team commenced inquiries to locate a 19-year-old man wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant in relation to property and theft offences.
Following inquiries and a public appeal, officers attached to Central Metropolitan Police Area Command's Sutherland Shire Proactive Crime Team observed the wanted man on Talara Road, Gymea, just after 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, 6 September).
It will be alleged he provided police with a false name before resisting arrest and attempting to flee.
An off-duty officer intervened and helped restrain the man, who was then taken to Sutherland Police Station where he was charged with eight offences, including:
The outstanding warrant was also executed.
He was refused bail to appear in Sutherland Local Court today (Wednesday 7 September 2022).
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
