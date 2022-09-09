Menai High School's dance community has expressed shock at a decision to not guarantee dance as an available elective for students.
Running the subject will be dependent on student interest.
Dance is offered at the school as an elective to each year group from Year 9 onwards, but it "may not run in cohorts where there is low interest," a Department of Education spokesperson said.
When dance was offered this year at the school, there was low interest from the cohort, he said.
"The dance elective will continue to be offered to future year groups as an elective, subject to student interest," he said. "Menai High School's current Year 12 dance class will complete their studies as normal, and the current Year 11 cohort will continue dance class into Year 12 in 2023."
A petition launched has attracted more than 500 signatures.
"Some of these kids will never be rocket scientists," it states. "Yet that choice has been taken away due to apparent head count and budget cuts due to forecasting of student numbers. Menai High is quick to promote the success the school has in the dance space, which simply doesn't make sense..."
Parent Danielle Meggos said her daughter, Anastasia, 13, who is in Year 9 at the school and part of the junior dance ensemble, was disappointed.
"She has been dancing since she was four and she wants to do it for her HSC but now there is uncertainty," Ms Meggos said.
"On subject selection day there was no indication it might not be provided. Seven students selected dance as their first choice elective in Year 9 and I think that's a reasonable number.
"The school told me they didn't have enough funding for a new teacher, but that confused me because already two teachers teach dance at the school and they're great mentors."
The Alfords Point mum said dance supported her daughter's emotional development, particularly after the passing of her father from brain cancer in 2019.
"She's not super academic but dance keeps her interest in school," Ms Meggos said. "After my husband died, dance became her outlet and how she expresses herself."
Former Menai High student, professional dancer and choreographer, Tra Mi Dinh, 28, wrote to the school, urging to give dance "the respect it deserves".
Graduating in 2011, Ms Dinh studied at the Victorian College of the Arts and won the $50,000 Keir Choreographic Award 2022.
"I'm so grateful for my education, particularly due to the diverse subjects it offered," she said. "The skills I developed in dance - commitment, dedication and discipline, really bled into the rest of the way I approached my schooling across all my subjects. I would not have the success in my career without the strong foundations laid down by my teachers.
"I was really proud to see parents stepping up and trying do something, but I was saddened to see a public school going in this direction because I've always been really proud about having attended a public school and to be supported in the arts."
Dance teacher and director of ACTiv Elite Performers, Charisse Graber, says arts has "always been undervalued in schools".
"Most students have it squashed out of them to not bother in pursuing the arts - it's very sad," she said. "Unfortunately, I see too many students give up their dreams.
"Dance offers students the opportunity to do something they are passionate about, and most importantly, something they are good at. It helps students enhance their expression, problem-solving, creative thinking, empathy and communication skills."
Figures from the National Education Standards Authority (NESA) reveals fewer students are choosing HSC Dance.
In 2021, 908 students across the state selected the subject for their final Year 12 exams. It was slightly higher in the previous year (917) and higher again in 2019 (976 students).
In August this year, a new draft syllabus for Year 7 to 10 in dance was updated for the first time in 20 years, and released to the public for feedback until September 26. It will be made available to NSW schools in 2023.
NESA Chief Executive, Paul Martin, says the new syllabuses will continue the state's work of delivering an evidence-led curriculum.
"The practical and performance elements of these creative syllabuses continue to be a vital component of learning," he said.
"Informed by the latest research, these drafts reflect a more explicit focus on critical and creative thinking skills. They aim to provide high school students with opportunities to explore their interests, express themselves and develop a lifelong love for the arts."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
