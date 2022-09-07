St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Primary school teacher charged

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 8 2022 - 1:17am, first published September 7 2022 - 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Primary school teacher charged

A teacher who worked at Caringbah North Public School has been charged for allegedly assaulting students.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.