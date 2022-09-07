Primary school teacher charged

A teacher who worked at Caringbah North Public School has been charged for allegedly assaulting students.
Benjamin Weldon, 34, of Huskisson on the south coast, is facing two charges of intentionally sexually touching a child (10 years and 16 years) and one charge of common assault.
He appeared at Bankstown Local Court on August 15 when he pleaded not guilty.
Parents of the school received an email from principal Sharon Tollis on September 5, notifying them of meetings being held about the matter.
A meeting was held on September 7 and another is being held at 2.30pm on September 9.
"We realise that this is a difficult time for the school community as we all process the recent news involving a staff member," the principal said in the letter.
A spokesperson for NSW Education said the employee was not currently working in schools.
"Staff have been regularly updated on the situation and are aware that the employee is not to be near the school and should not be contacting them," he said.
"Support has been provided to students and staff.
"The department will continue to work with NSW Police. Given the matter is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
Mr Weldon is due to appear at Sutherland Local Court on October 6.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
